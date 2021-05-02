Advertisement

Multiple Sclerosis Society makes food donation to Twin City Mission

“They immediately asked us to find a good organization to be able to deliver that food on their behalf, and we were happy to do it.”
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday’s unfortunate cancellation of the MS-150 bike ride to Kyle Field left event organizers with over 2,000 portions of food and no one to eat it. That’s when they decided to repackage the food and donate it to Twin City Mission.

The food was prepared and delivered by Levy Restaurants at Olsen Field on behalf of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. They were tasked with making sure the food didn’t go to waste and decided that Twin City Mission was a great option.

“Unfortunately, with the cancellation of that (MS-150), one of their first priorities is making sure that the food didn’t go to waste and that it went to people that need it,” said Britton Douglass, Director of Operations for Levy Restaurants. “They immediately asked us to find a good organization to be able to deliver that food on their behalf, and we were happy to do it.”

Items donated consisted of fruits, vegetables, meats, and sandwiches.

