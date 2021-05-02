Nearing records but then we find a cold front

After a soggy, saturated weekend of much-needed (and for some too much) rainfall, sunshine salvaged outdoor time sunday. Scattered to mostly cloudy skies fill in overnight with morning temperatures only falling to the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunshine is quick to return for much of Monday. Given our recent saturated ground, it may be a stretch to get there, but some Brazos Valley thermometers will attempt the low 90s Monday. Bryan-College Station is currently forecast to reach 91°, which is just 3° shy of a 101-year-old record high. By early evening, a stray thunderstorm that develops west of I-35 may have enough longevity to hold together and bring a quick bit of rain to parts of Milam and Robertson Counties. Otherwise, we hold off on the next rain chance until Tuesday.

More seasonable air is scheduled to return Tuesday, but that may mean a few more pockets of rain and thunderstorms. First chance is a cluster of morning rumbles across the Northern Brazos Valley. After a lull another round of quick rain and storms is possible on an isolated basis by mid-to-late afternoon. Not everyone will be touched by this rain, but those that do could pick up between 0.5″ and 0.75″. Overall severe threat is low, but brief heavy rain, gusty wind, and lightning would be a concern. Clearing out for some sunnier days to close out the week -- morning 50s and afternoon low / mid-80s are in the works Wednesday - Friday.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 71. Wind: S 10-15, gusting 20 mph.

Monday: Clouds early then mostly sunny. High: 90. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 70. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 79. Wind: N 5-10 mph+.

