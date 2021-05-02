Advertisement

Texas A&M Alumni Muster Canceled

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Alumni Muster completed eight of the 38 events before consistent rains forced the meet to be canceled Saturday.

The meet will not be rescheduled.

In the shortened meet, four Aggies recorded top-five finishes. Carter Bajoit tied for first in the high jump with a clearance of 6-9.75 (2.08m). Mason Corbin also cleared 6-9.75 (2.08m), but failed first and second attempts at the height put Corbin in third place.

Sam Hankins finished third in the men’s javelin with a toss of 217-6 (66.30m), while Jenna Ellis placed fourth in the women’s javelin at 147-3 (44.89m).

Next Up

Texas A&M hosts the Aggie Invitational Saturday, May 8 at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at 12thman.com/tracktickets.

Texas A&M Remaining Schedule

May 8 : Aggie Invitational

May 13-15 : SEC Outdoor Championships

May 26-29 : NCAA West Regional

Most Read

Ernest Cardona, 43, was killed early Wednesday morning.
Bryan man shot and killed Wednesday remembered as a loving father, grandfather
James Watson, 40
College Station police say man arrested with brick of cocaine
Slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillén was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, according to...
Slain Fort Hood soldier was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, investigation finds
Wesley Holdridge
Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for sexual assault suspect
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the majority of the Brazos Valley until 7am Sunday...
FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues through Sunday morning

Latest News

John Velazquez, right, rides Medina Spirit ahead of Florent Geroux aboard Mandaloun to win the...
Medina Spirit gives Baffert record 7th Derby win
Aggies Fall in Saturday’s Lid-Lifter at No. 5 Mississippi State
Aggies Fall in Extra-Inning Battle to No. 17 Wildcats
Texas A&M Linebacker Buddy Johnson in game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field
Texas A&M’s Johnson Selected in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers