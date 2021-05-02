Texas A&M Alumni Muster Canceled
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Alumni Muster completed eight of the 38 events before consistent rains forced the meet to be canceled Saturday.
The meet will not be rescheduled.
In the shortened meet, four Aggies recorded top-five finishes. Carter Bajoit tied for first in the high jump with a clearance of 6-9.75 (2.08m). Mason Corbin also cleared 6-9.75 (2.08m), but failed first and second attempts at the height put Corbin in third place.
Sam Hankins finished third in the men’s javelin with a toss of 217-6 (66.30m), while Jenna Ellis placed fourth in the women’s javelin at 147-3 (44.89m).
Next Up
Texas A&M hosts the Aggie Invitational Saturday, May 8 at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at 12thman.com/tracktickets.
Texas A&M Remaining Schedule
May 8 : Aggie Invitational
May 13-15 : SEC Outdoor Championships
May 26-29 : NCAA West Regional