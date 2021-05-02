Texas A&M Alumni Muster Canceled

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Alumni Muster completed eight of the 38 events before consistent rains forced the meet to be canceled Saturday.

The meet will not be rescheduled.

The Texas A&M Alumni Muster is officially canceled. pic.twitter.com/2zAqG9f9HF — Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country (@aggietfxc) May 1, 2021

In the shortened meet, four Aggies recorded top-five finishes. Carter Bajoit tied for first in the high jump with a clearance of 6-9.75 (2.08m). Mason Corbin also cleared 6-9.75 (2.08m), but failed first and second attempts at the height put Corbin in third place.

Sam Hankins finished third in the men’s javelin with a toss of 217-6 (66.30m), while Jenna Ellis placed fourth in the women’s javelin at 147-3 (44.89m).

Next Up

Texas A&M hosts the Aggie Invitational Saturday, May 8 at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at 12thman.com/tracktickets.

Texas A&M Remaining Schedule

May 8 : Aggie Invitational

May 13-15 : SEC Outdoor Championships

May 26-29 : NCAA West Regional