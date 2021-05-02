Advertisement

Voters approve Brazos County ESD 1 tax proposition

By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 1 special election for a local sales and use tax is approved by residents with 67.57 percent of the vote.

The tax is passed with 150 of the 222 votes.

The proposition was for a local sales and use tax in the Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 1. The rate associated with this tax would not go above 1.5 percent at any location within the Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 1, according to the sample ballot provided by Brazos County.

