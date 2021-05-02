Advertisement

Voters approve Calvert bond; Hearne school board election results

"I Voted" sticker
"I Voted" sticker
By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Elections were held in Robertson County on Saturday both in Calvert and Hearne.

Calvert

The Calvert ISD bond was approved by voters with 381 of the total 593 votes.

The bond project is a $10 million dollar bond, which covers renovations of existing buildings and construction of a new building. The new building would provide new classrooms and dining space for elementary through high school students.

Hearne

In Hearne, residents elected four individuals to the Hearne ISD School Board Trustees.

  • Place 4 (unexpired term)
    • 75 votes were cast for Donya Moore
    • 28 votes were cast for Mark L. Hart
  • Place 5
    • 79 votes were cast for Jennifer Ann Taylor
  • Place 6
    • 78 votes were cast for James E. Crawford
  • Place 7
    • 76 votes were cast for Mary Jane Ramirez

