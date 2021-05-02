Washington County authorities investigating shooting in Burton

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Washington County are investigating a shooting Sunday in the small community of Burton.

The information was confirmed by a law enforcement source, but no other details were immediately available.

The victim was flown to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

When new information is released we will update this page.

