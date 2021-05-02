Washington County May election results

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Voters headed out to the polls in Washington County for the May 1 elections.

Below are the results from the various races across the county:

Place 1- Ward 1 Ward 1, Vote for 1

183 votes have been cast for Shannan Canales

148 votes have been cast for W. Keith Herring

Place 3- Ward 3 Ward 3, Vote for 1

373 votes have been cast for Atwood C. Kenjura

Place 5- At Large Brenham, Vote for 1

507 votes have been cast for Allan G. Colvin

653 votes have been cast for Clint T. Kolby

Place 6- At Large Brenham, Vote for 1

224 votes have been cast for Albert Ernie Buchanan

932 votes have been cast for Leah Cook

Trustee At Large, Position 5 Brenham ISD, Vote for 1

1,103 votes have been cast for Tommie Sullivan

808 votes have been cast for Michelle Walbeck

Trustee At Large, Position 6 Brenham ISD, Vote for 1

1,601 votes have been cast for Natalie Lacy Lange

Trustee At Large, Position 7 Brenham ISD, Vote for 1

588 votes have been cast for Melvin Ehlert Jr.

755 votes have been cast for Jared Krenek

579 votes have been cast for Christine Giese

Pecan Glen Road District Bond

63 of the 64 residents voted in approval of the Pecan Glen Road District Bond.

The $950,000 bond project is for the construction, improvement, and maintenance of different types of roads within or outside the district limits.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.