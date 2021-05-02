Washington County May election results
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Voters headed out to the polls in Washington County for the May 1 elections.
Below are the results from the various races across the county:
Place 1- Ward 1 Ward 1, Vote for 1
- 183 votes have been cast for Shannan Canales
- 148 votes have been cast for W. Keith Herring
Place 3- Ward 3 Ward 3, Vote for 1
- 373 votes have been cast for Atwood C. Kenjura
Place 5- At Large Brenham, Vote for 1
- 507 votes have been cast for Allan G. Colvin
- 653 votes have been cast for Clint T. Kolby
Place 6- At Large Brenham, Vote for 1
- 224 votes have been cast for Albert Ernie Buchanan
- 932 votes have been cast for Leah Cook
Trustee At Large, Position 5 Brenham ISD, Vote for 1
- 1,103 votes have been cast for Tommie Sullivan
- 808 votes have been cast for Michelle Walbeck
Trustee At Large, Position 6 Brenham ISD, Vote for 1
- 1,601 votes have been cast for Natalie Lacy Lange
Trustee At Large, Position 7 Brenham ISD, Vote for 1
- 588 votes have been cast for Melvin Ehlert Jr.
- 755 votes have been cast for Jared Krenek
- 579 votes have been cast for Christine Giese
Pecan Glen Road District Bond
- 63 of the 64 residents voted in approval of the Pecan Glen Road District Bond.
The $950,000 bond project is for the construction, improvement, and maintenance of different types of roads within or outside the district limits.
