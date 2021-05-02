Advertisement

Washington County May election results

"I Voted" sticker
"I Voted" sticker(WVIR)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Voters headed out to the polls in Washington County for the May 1 elections.

Below are the results from the various races across the county:

Place 1- Ward 1 Ward 1, Vote for 1

  • 183 votes have been cast for Shannan Canales
  • 148 votes have been cast for W. Keith Herring

Place 3- Ward 3 Ward 3, Vote for 1

  • 373 votes have been cast for Atwood C. Kenjura

Place 5- At Large Brenham, Vote for 1

  • 507 votes have been cast for Allan G. Colvin
  • 653 votes have been cast for Clint T. Kolby

Place 6- At Large Brenham, Vote for 1

  • 224 votes have been cast for Albert Ernie Buchanan
  • 932 votes have been cast for Leah Cook

Trustee At Large, Position 5 Brenham ISD, Vote for 1

  • 1,103 votes have been cast for Tommie Sullivan
  • 808 votes have been cast for Michelle Walbeck

Trustee At Large, Position 6 Brenham ISD, Vote for 1

  • 1,601 votes have been cast for Natalie Lacy Lange

Trustee At Large, Position 7 Brenham ISD, Vote for 1

  • 588 votes have been cast for Melvin Ehlert Jr.
  • 755 votes have been cast for Jared Krenek
  • 579 votes have been cast for Christine Giese

Pecan Glen Road District Bond

  • 63 of the 64 residents voted in approval of the Pecan Glen Road District Bond.

The $950,000 bond project is for the construction, improvement, and maintenance of different types of roads within or outside the district limits.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest Cardona, 43, was killed early Wednesday morning.
Bryan man shot and killed Wednesday remembered as a loving father, grandfather
James Watson, 40
College Station police say man arrested with brick of cocaine
Slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillén was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, according to...
Slain Fort Hood soldier was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, investigation finds
Wesley Holdridge
Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for sexual assault suspect
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the majority of the Brazos Valley until 7am Sunday...
FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues through Sunday morning

Latest News

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the majority of the Brazos Valley until 7am Sunday...
FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues through Sunday morning
Saturday Night Weather Update 5/1
Saturday Night Weather Update 5/1
"I Voted" sticker
Milam County May Election Results
College Station ISD students show their artistic skills in annual art show
College Station ISD students show their artistic skills in annual art show