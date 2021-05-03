Aggies will look to snap 3 game skid on the road Tuesday against UTA at Globe Life Field

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – The Texas A&M Aggies wrap up the non-conference portion of their regular-season slate Tuesday when they travel to Arlington for a 6:30 p.m. contest against the UT Arlington Mavericks at Globe Life Field.

The newly minted Globe Life Field opened for baseball on July 21, 2020, and the game marks Texas A&M’s debut at the facility. In its first year, Globe Life Field served as the exclusive home of the National League Championship Series and World Series.

While there will be no live stream of the game, fans can catch all of the action on SportsRadio 1150 and 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco and Scott Clendenin on the call.

Texas A&M ranks high on the NCAA pitching charts, including No. 14 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.1). Dustin Saenz (No. 16 - 85) and Chandler Jozwiak (No. 89 - 69) rank in the top 100 in the nation in strikeouts. Saenz checks in at No. 67 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.83) and Jonathan Childress ranks 89th in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.54).

Jozwiak recently became the 19th pitcher in Texas A&M history to rack up 200 career strikeouts. He enters the week with 205 punchouts, and he can pass John Stilson (209; 2010-11) for 18th place on the school chart with five strikeouts. His 205 strikeouts ranks 44th among active NCAA Division I pitchers.

Among active players with over 75.0 innings pitched, Bryce Miller ranks 31st in the nation with 11.82 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings and Jozwiak ranks 49th in the nation with 11.39 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings.

Will Frizzell ranks in the top 50 in the nation in home runs (12th - 13), total bases (20th - 104) and hits (47th – 56), as well as the top 150 in walks (93rd – 27), slugging percentage (93rd – .612) and RBI (108th – 37).

Texas A&M and UT Arlington have met 39 times with the Aggies holding the series lead, 29-10.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (24-22, 5-16 SEC) at UT ARLINGTON MAVERICKS (22-22, 10-5 SBC)Globe Life Field • Arlington, Texas PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUP

• TUESDAY: #21 Jonathan Childress (So., LHP, 3-4, 3.72) vs. #41 Zach Norris (So., RHP, 3-3, 5.92)

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone • Andrew Monaco & Scott Clendenin

LIVE VIDEO

None

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

SERIES HISTORY

Texas A&M owns a 29-10 edge in the all-time series