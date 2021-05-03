AMBER Alert for missing boy connected to Burton shooting

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the AMBER Alert issued for a missing Burton boy is connected to a shooting that happened in Burton, Sunday.

According to authorities Wyatt Crowley, 4, went missing on May 2. The Austin Police Department said the adult they’re looking for in connection to the suspected abduction is Joshua Crowley, 36.

Wyatt Crowley has brown hair and brown eyes is three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Spider-Man sweatshirt.

Joshua Crowley has brown hair, green eyes, 5′9″ and weighs 140 pounds. Crowley was last seen wearing a red bandanna on his neck and a baggy black t-shirt.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday outside the Burton Short Stop store on FM 390. The victim was flown to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. The victim’s condition is currently unknown. Investigators at the scene told KBTX that they know who the suspected gunman is, but he’s not in custody at this time. The suspected shooter’s identity has not been released at this time.

Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting that occurred at the Burton Short Stop convenience store. Suspect identified but still at large. The victim was airlifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. pic.twitter.com/bqGTwHzXOQ — Andy Krauss (@AndyKBTX) May 2, 2021

