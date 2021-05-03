Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for missing Burton boy

By Kathleen Witte
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Burton boy.

Wyatt Crowley, 4 years old, has been missing since May 2. He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, three feet tall and weighing 30 pounds. Wyatt was last seen wearing a Spider-man sweatshirt.

Wyatt Crowley, 4
Wyatt Crowley, 4

The Austin Police Department is also looking for an adult in connection with this suspected abduction, Joshua Crowley, 36. He is a white male, brown hair, green eyes, 5′9″ weighing 140 pounds. Crowley was last seen wearing a red bandanna on his neck and a baggy black t-shirt.

Joshua Crowley, 36
Joshua Crowley, 36

The suspect is said to be driving a black 2011 Mazda MZ-3 with Texas license plate 737763C.

The suspect was last heard from in Burton. Law enforcement believe Wyatt Crowley is in grave or immediate danger.

