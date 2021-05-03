Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating financial fraud at County treasury

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fraud case involving a stolen paycheck from the Brazos County Treasury.

County officials say the check was for an employee but it was never received by the employee. Bruce Erratt, Brazos County General Counsel says the check was more than $2,800, which classifies this crime as a felony.

Erratt says the check was issued nearly two weeks ago, and at last week’s commissioner’s court they approved the money to be reimbursed to the county employee.

County officials say this theft does not involve a city employee.

“It would be a felony on a couple of levels,” said Erratt. “One, the amount was $2,000 and change, and just the potential fraud aspect. But that would be up to the District Attorney’s office if we are ever to commit charges to paper which hopefully we will be.”

