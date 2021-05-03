Bryan Chick-Fil-A reopens dining room

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tuesday, Bryan Chick-Fil-A customers were welcomed back inside for dining.

The restaurant underwent renovations in February 2020, not knowing it would be more than a year later before customers would be able to enjoy the new establishment.

Although the drive-thru has been up and running since July, officials say keeping staff and customers safe was the deciding factor on when to reopen the dining room.

“With some of our team members being immunocompromised, we wanted to make sure that there was at least some level of people being vaccinated before going and opening it up,” said Mariah Stasa, Director of Admin HR and PR.

COVID-19 protocols are still in place including social distanced seating and a closed play area.

