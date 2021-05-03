Bryan police investigating credit card skimmers found at local businesses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are looking for help identifying a person who may be connected to the installation of credit card skimmers found at local gas stations.

If you know this person or have any information that could help us locate them, please contact Detective Wallace at 979-209-5455 or bwallace@bryantx.gov.

Police at this time aren’t releasing the locations of where the skimmers were found but they are asking that if someone believes they have been a victim of credit card abuse due to someone obtaining their information after getting fuel, please contact Bryan PD to file a report.

“Customers should be looking for damage or evidence of tampering on the gas pumps. If someone believes there is damage or tampering they should notify the gas station. If they notice fraudulent charges on their debit/credit cards and have used that card at a gas pump it can possibly be tracked back to a skimming device,” said Bryan PD Officer Kole Taylor.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.