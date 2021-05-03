Advertisement

Bryan police investigating credit card skimmers found at local businesses

If you know this person or have any information that could help us locate them, please contact Detective Wallace at 979-209-5455 or bwallace@bryantx.gov.(Images provided by Bryan Police Department)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you know this person or have any information that could help us locate them, please contact Detective Wallace at 979-209-5455 or bwallace@bryantx.gov.

Police at this time aren’t releasing the locations of where the skimmers were found but they are asking that if someone believes they have been a victim of credit card abuse due to someone obtaining their information after getting fuel, please contact Bryan PD to file a report.

“Customers should be looking for damage or evidence of tampering on the gas pumps. If someone believes there is damage or tampering they should notify the gas station. If they notice fraudulent charges on their debit/credit cards and have used that card at a gas pump it can possibly be tracked back to a skimming device,” said Bryan PD Officer Kole Taylor.

