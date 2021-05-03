Calvert ISD new school bond passes.

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert ISD is getting a new school. On Saturday, the $10 million bond was passed by voters.

A bond to build a new school was on the ballot in 2005 and 2009, but didn’t pass either time. Teachers at Calvert ISD say it’s been a long time coming.

“You know you dream, and this time our dream came true,” said Edith Gilbert, an elementary school teacher.

Gilbert has been teaching at Calvert ISD for 42 years. For more than a decade, her first graders have gone to class in a portable trailer. The bond means that within a couple years, Gilbert will be back inside a normal school building.

“It’s going to be amazing. I mean it’s just going to be amazing. It’s going to be a new experience for us,” said Gilbert.

All 150 students in elementary through high school will now have normal classrooms, along with increased dining and kitchen space, and updated science and career education classrooms.

“It’s going to provide a full lab to allow student to do dissecting frogs, new classroom, new technology. It kind of puts our kids on a level playing field with other students who utilize these types of facilities every day,” said Thyrun Hurst, Calvert ISD superintendent.

Gilbert says that growth helps the community too.

“Your community is only going to be what you want it to be or how you want it to be, so this new school it may bring in some more students. It’s going to brighten up this town. We’ll be just like everybody else in the surrounding Robertson County areas,” said Gilbert.

Hurst says in the next few weeks they’ll start the design process. He wants to put together a steering committee so that community members have a say in the design. The hope is to break ground in the next 6-8 months and have construction complete in the next 18-24 months.

💜🖤💜 LAST B O N D F A C T FRIDAY 💜🖤💜 ELECTION DAY is TOMORROW!! Please, please GO VOTE, have your voice heard!! Polls are open from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm Posted by Calvert ISD on Friday, April 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.