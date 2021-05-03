Advertisement

During year of recovery local restaurants still face COVID-19 struggles

Reports say more than 1 million people in Texas were employed by restaurants before COVID-19, now that number has dropped by nearly 136,000.
SOLT restaurant in College Station.
SOLT restaurant in College Station.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local restaurants continue fighting to stay in business more than a year into this pandemic.

Although COVID-19 restrictions have loosened up and vaccinations are rolling out, business owners like Tai Lee say he’s still concerned.

“Everyone has their own issues. We have our own issues in terms of not having enough staff to serve all the guests we want to‚” said Lee.

Reports say more than 1 million people in Texas, were employed by restaurants before COVID-19, now that number has dropped by nearly 136,000.

Brazos Valley Restaurant Association President, Blake Zeitman says despite things looking normal, it’s far from it.

“To take a hit for 13 months is astronomical, which is why you’re seeing so many closures and so many people struggling in Bryan College Station,” said Zeitman.

Lee says despite the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions, patrons still aren’t back in full force.

“It’s not fully 100 percent yet. There are still a lot of guests who haven’t come back either because of their advanced age or pre-existing conditions. The restaurants are not back like they used to be pre-pandemic,” said Lee.

Zeitman says while some are struggling to find employees, others are struggling to pay them.

“It was wonderful to have that help but PPP did not cover nearly what it was taking to stay open, to retain employees you know, these are things that operators have had to deal with themselves,” said Zeitman.

Lee says the best thing they can do, is to continue making customers happy.

“We can only control what we can. We’ve just got to continue having excellent food and service and hopefully, people will come back and continue to support our businesses,” said Lee.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. outside the Burton Short Stop store on FM 390 near the...
Washington County authorities investigating shooting outside Burton store
In their report, police said two separate, unbiased witnesses confirmed Andrews “violently...
Police: Suspect used racial slur before attacking man in Northgate
Three of the arrests involved drivers who hit another vehicle in separate crashes on Wellborn...
More than a dozen drivers arrested on DWI charges Thursday-Saturday
AMBER Alert issued for missing Burton boy
Wyatt Crowley, 4, and Joshua Crowley, 36.
Burton shooting suspect had 4-year-old son in the car, AMBER Alert issued

Latest News

Daniela Crowley's ex-husband is accused of a random shooting in Burton Sunday.
Mother of missing boy pleas for his safe return, Burton community reacts to shooting
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Brazos Valley COVID-19 vaccination information
Free COVID-19 testing available in the Brazos Valley
Calvert ISD new school bond passes.
Calvert ISD new school bond passes
Chick-Fil-A in Bryan.
Bryan Chick-Fil-A reopens dining room