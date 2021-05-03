Emergency crews respond to crash on northbound SH 6 near Navasota
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews in Grimes County on Monday responded to a rollover crash involving a semi in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 just south of Navasota.
According to TxDOT, it happened on the Grassy Creek bridge. The highway is expected to be closed for a few hours.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash to happen.
