Emergency crews respond to crash on northbound SH 6 near Navasota

Emergency crews in Grimes County on Monday responded to a rollover crash involving a semi in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 just south of Navasota.
By Adam Carros
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews in Grimes County on Monday responded to a rollover crash involving a semi in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 just south of Navasota.

According to TxDOT, it happened on the Grassy Creek bridge. The highway is expected to be closed for a few hours.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash to happen.

