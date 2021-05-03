Gary Blair charity golf tournament and dinner back in full swing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Gary Blair Charities celebration dinner and golf tournament was one of the first events to actually take place last year during the pandemic. It was pushed back to August, but the event was only at half-capacity. Now Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair is ready to welcome everyone back this year for the 18th annual event to help support Special Olympics.

Things get started with the dinner Thursday, May 6 at the Brazos County Expo at 6 p.m. Plates are $20 for all-you-can-eat catfish. You can buy a ticket early or pay at the door. Some of the Special Olympic athletes will be on hand as well.

The golf tournament tees off Friday morning at Traditions. All the slots are full.

Coach Blair says this has been a passion of his since he was first asked to help out with a Special Olympics event almost 30 years ago.

“Once you’ve put a medal around a young person’s neck whether they finished 5th, 6th, or 1st, you’re hooked, you’re hooked for life. That’s 28 years ago. I just feel honored that I’m able to do it, not just for the Special Olympians but for all the special needs kids in Bryan-College Station,” said Blair.

