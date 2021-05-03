Mother of missing boy pleas for his safe return, Burton community reacts to shooting

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Joshua Crowley, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Washington County Sheriff’s investigators believe Crowley is responsible for a random shooting in Burton Sunday at the Short Stop store. An Amber Alert has been issued for his son Wyatt.

Wyatt Crowley has brown hair and brown eyes is three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Spider-Man sweatshirt.

TEXAS AMBER ALERT: An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Burton boy.https://t.co/GfrwoAQuUp — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) May 3, 2021

Now the boy’s mother is making a personal plea for her son’s safe return. She found out about the shooting incident in Washington County Monday morning.

At 5 and 6, the latest on a random shooting in Burton. An Austin mom is making a personal plea after an Amber Alert was issued for her son. Investigators say her ex-husband opened fire while her 4-year-old was with him. @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/lAGz4dS9EN — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) May 3, 2021

“I was completely devastated because I’m worried about my son. I haven’t heard from my son since Sunday afternoon,” said Daniela Crowley of Austin.

You can see Sunday’s gunshots at the Short Stop in Burton, one of the community’s biggest gathering places.

One man was seriously injured and flown to Bryan, after investigators say Joshua Crowley of Round Rock opened fire at random, with his four year old son Wyatt in his car.

“I now know that he has mental health issues,” said Daniela Crowley. She said her ex-husband started watching her son on Saturday.

“My dad recently passed away and they were spreading his ashes, that‘s why he was watching my son because usually my family watches my son. He did this knowing that my entire family was out of town and that he could get away with it,” Daniela said.

She said there was no warning her ex would take her son and that he has no connection to Burton and doesn’t know why the shooting happened.

Washington County Deputies stopped Crowley before the Amber Alert was issued and the shooting happened, when someone complained about him driving on U.S. 290.

Investigators say he parked his vehicle at the Short Stop hours before the attack.

“I was outside with the dogs and I heard two shots. And I was surprised at where they were coming from because it’s, there’s no gun range or anything there,” said Johnnie Pitts, a Burton resident who lives near the store. “It is very sad that the little child is involved and I read that it was connected and I’m praying that they find this child especially and again of course I hope they find the person that’s responsible.”

Wyatt’s mother had this personal plea.

“I just miss you and I love you and I just want you to come back. And then Joshua, whatever’s going through your head please bring my baby back because he needs his mom,” said Daniela.

The 38-year-old man shot multiple times remains hospitalized in serious condition, according to Sheriff Otto Hanak.

Joshua Crowley has brown hair, green eyes, 5′9″ and weighs 140 pounds. Crowley was last seen wearing a red bandanna on his neck and a baggy black t-shirt. His vehicle is a 2011 black Mazda with a paper temporary plate of 737763C. If this vehicle is seen authorities say do not approach but call 911 immediately, the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Our initial story on the shooting is here.

