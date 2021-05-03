Advertisement

Police: Suspect used racial slur before attacking man in Northgate

In their report, police said two separate, unbiased witnesses confirmed Andrews “violently attacked” the victim “without provocation.”(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating an unprovoked attack of a man on Northgate Sunday morning after the suspect was kicked out of a bar.

Tristian Andrews, 21, of Centerville has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he used a broken beer bottle to assault another man outside of a bar.

According to Andrews’s arrest report, he used a racial slur before the attack. The victim told police he heard Andrews say, “I’ll kill any n***** I see” before rushing at him with the bottle. Police said the victim suffered a 1 to 2-inch cut to his hand and a large amount of blood was dripping down his arm. The victim, who is Black, told police he didn’t speak to Andrews before the assault and he didn’t know why he was singled out.

Police spoke with other witnesses who said Andrews was told to leave the bar after he became upset because someone knocked his hat off his head. One employee said Andrews threw one staff member to the ground and it took a total of seven people to forcibly remove him from the business. Once outside the bar, that’s when Andrews grabbed the bottle, broke it, and went after the victim, said the arrest report.

In their report, police said two separate, unbiased witnesses confirmed Andrews “violently attacked” the victim “without provocation.”

Andrews was released Sunday on a $25,000 bond.

