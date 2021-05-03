Snook’s Brisco, Hamilton, and Kearney sign letters of intent

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Snook ISD Athletic Director Boone Patterson announced Monday afternoon that a trio of senior athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers.

Four year basketball letter winner Jaycie Brisco is headed to Jacksonville College. The KBTX Classroom Champion was a three time All State selection and is still deciding on her degree path.

DeShun Hamilton and Jermaine Kearney were both two-time All-District selections at wide receiver and defensive back and the duo are headed to East Texas Baptist University. Hamilton wants to persue a degree in business management, while Kearney wants to major in Kinesology and become a trainer.

