Snook’s Brisco, Hamilton, and Kearney sign letters of intent

Snook ISD Athletic Director Boone Patterson announced Monday afternoon that a trio of senior...
Snook ISD Athletic Director Boone Patterson announced Monday afternoon that a trio of senior athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Snook ISD Athletic Director Boone Patterson announced Monday afternoon that a trio of senior athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers.

Four year basketball letter winner Jaycie Brisco is headed to Jacksonville College. The KBTX Classroom Champion was a three time All State selection and is still deciding on her degree path.

DeShun Hamilton and Jermaine Kearney were both two-time All-District selections at wide receiver and defensive back and the duo are headed to East Texas Baptist University. Hamilton wants to persue a degree in business management, while Kearney wants to major in Kinesology and become a trainer.

