Treat of the Day: College Station FFA wins state competition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kids from College Station FFA are continuing to make the Brazos Valley proud.

Over the weekend, four members of the organization competed in the Texas A&M State Meat CDE Contest.

The College Station team competed against 57 other teams from across the state and they came out on top.

They won first place and with the win, the group will move on to the national contest that’s set for October.

Team members include Nathan Kerth, Kaitlyn Kortla, Hayden Bennet, and Karli Kaase. Kerth finished first in the high individual category and Kortla finished seventh.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.