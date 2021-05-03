Advertisement

Treat of the Day: College Station FFA wins state competition

By Alex Bukoski
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kids from College Station FFA are continuing to make the Brazos Valley proud.

Over the weekend, four members of the organization competed in the Texas A&M State Meat CDE Contest.

The College Station team competed against 57 other teams from across the state and they came out on top.

They won first place and with the win, the group will move on to the national contest that’s set for October.

Team members include Nathan Kerth, Kaitlyn Kortla, Hayden Bennet, and Karli Kaase. Kerth finished first in the high individual category and Kortla finished seventh.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. outside the Burton Short Stop store on FM 390 near the...
Washington County authorities investigating shooting outside Burton store
In their report, police said two separate, unbiased witnesses confirmed Andrews “violently...
Police: Suspect used racial slur before attacking man in Northgate
Three of the arrests involved drivers who hit another vehicle in separate crashes on Wellborn...
More than a dozen drivers arrested on DWI charges Thursday-Saturday
AMBER Alert issued for missing Burton boy
Wyatt Crowley, 4, and Joshua Crowley, 36.
Burton shooting suspect had 4-year-old son in the car, AMBER Alert issued

Latest News

Daniela Crowley's ex-husband is accused of a random shooting in Burton Sunday.
Mother of missing boy pleas for his safe return, Burton community reacts to shooting
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Brazos Valley COVID-19 vaccination information
Free COVID-19 testing available in the Brazos Valley
Calvert ISD new school bond passes.
Calvert ISD new school bond passes
Chick-Fil-A in Bryan.
Bryan Chick-Fil-A reopens dining room