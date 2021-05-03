Advertisement

Vaccine hub in Bryan will administer final first doses this week, remain open through mid-June for second doses

Chief Stewart: “Everybody that’s gotten a first dose from the vaccination hub will still get their second dose at the vaccination hub.”
The Brazos Hub will remain open through mid-June administering second doses to everyone who got their first dose there. Stewart estimates that will amount to roughly 15,000 shots between now and then.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Hub will administer its final first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, but the hub’s chief says there’s still a lot of important work ahead of them.

The hub will continue to operate through mid-June administering second doses. Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Chief Jim Stewart says officials and volunteers are far from closing up shop, as they have roughly 15,000 second-dose shots to administer before their work is done.

“Everybody that’s gotten the first dose from the vaccination hub will still get their second dose at the vaccination hub,” Stewart said. “The system will still send them an email advising them of the date and time for that second dose. They will still drive to the Brazos Center and be administered that second dose.”

That email should arrive in one’s inbox about a week before one’s due for the second dose.

While the hub will be busy administering about 5,100 second doses this week, Stewart says the operation will gradually wind down.

“A month from last week, we’ll only be administering 397 second doses,” Stewart said. “They can almost do that in their sleep there at the hub now they’ve become so proficient.”

The hub will be open all day Wednesday and Thursday to give out all of those second doses, but Stewart expects operating hours to change once that number drops from the thousands to the hundreds.

“The same great service that they come to know from the hub is still going to be there until we finish our mission,” Stewart said. “The priority is on the patient and administering the second dose.”

But when it comes to second doses, Brazos County seems to be falling in line with a national trend.

“Last week, we had an 8% no show for the second doses, and from my reading of the national press, that’s pretty much what everyone is experiencing,” Stewart said.

Stewart says the second dose is nothing to skip out on.

“The efficacy of the vaccine was predicated on getting two doses of it,” Stewart said. “It’s still crucial to ensuring that people are appropriately vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Over 1,000 first doses will be available at the hub on Tuesday. As of Saturday, Stewart says only a little over 200 of them were committed to appointments. Whatever isn’t spoken for will be available for walk-ins.

