Aggies Ink Versatile Hall to 2021-22 Roster

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball signed Jordan Hall, a 6-foot-7 second-year player out of St. Joseph’s, head coach Buzz Williams announced.

“We are excited and fortunate to add Jordan to the program,” Williams said. “After building a relationship with Jordan, we understand how influential he is as a leader and a player. Jordan has many skill sets as a player that will add to the trajectory of our team on the court. His character will positively impact our program on multiple levels and we are thankful to have him as a future leader.”

Hall appeared in all 20 games for the Hawks, starting 18, and led the team in assists and steals with 113 and 25, respectively. He was third on the team in scoring with 10.6 points per game and second in rebounding at 5.9 per game. He

Hall had a career game against La Salle on Feb. 20, as he recorded a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He shot 7-of-15 from the floor, while burying four 3-pointers. At Villanova on Dec. 19, Hall scored 17 points, hauled in six rebounds and dished out six assists.

Prior to St. Joseph’s, Hall led Saints Neumann Goretti High School in Philadelphia to a 45-13 record as a junior and senior and garnered First Team All-Catholic and First Team 3A All-State as a senior after leading his team to the Catholic League Championship.