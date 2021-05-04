Advertisement

Allen Academy grabs 5 gold medals at 2A TAPPS State Track Meet

The Allen Academy track teams enjoyed some success last weekend at the TAPPS 2A State Meet held...
The Allen Academy track teams enjoyed some success last weekend at the TAPPS 2A State Meet held at Waco Midway High School. The Lady Rams, with only 3 girls, finished 2nd out of 23 schools, and the boy’s team finishing 13th out of 24.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy track teams enjoyed some success last weekend at the TAPPS 2A State Meet held at Waco Midway High School. The Lady Rams, with only 3 girls, finished 2nd out of 23 schools, and the boy’s team finishing 13th out of 24.

Amelia Anderson lead the Allen girls team with 3 first-place finishes winning the 100 and 300-meter hurdles along with the pole vault, Tess Friedman added a gold medal in the discus, and Bailey Fannin added a second place finish in the 3200 meters.

On the boy’s side, Aaron Boeganer won the 200 meters and came in third in the 100-meter dash.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Crowley, 4, and Joshua Crowley, 36.
Sheriff: Burton shooting suspect arrested, son found safe
In their report, police said two separate, unbiased witnesses confirmed Andrews “violently...
Police: Suspect used racial slur before attacking man in Northgate
The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. outside the Burton Short Stop store on FM 390 near the...
Washington County authorities investigating shooting outside Burton store
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Texas A&M Soccer
López Tabbed a Hermann Trophy Semifinalist
Aggies Ink Versatile Hall to 2021-22 Roster
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo...
Bennett Named to USA Palmer Cup Team
Texas A&M Soccer
Aggies face Oklahoma State in NCAA Tournament