Allen Academy grabs 5 gold medals at 2A TAPPS State Track Meet

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy track teams enjoyed some success last weekend at the TAPPS 2A State Meet held at Waco Midway High School. The Lady Rams, with only 3 girls, finished 2nd out of 23 schools, and the boy’s team finishing 13th out of 24.

Amelia Anderson lead the Allen girls team with 3 first-place finishes winning the 100 and 300-meter hurdles along with the pole vault, Tess Friedman added a gold medal in the discus, and Bailey Fannin added a second place finish in the 3200 meters.

On the boy’s side, Aaron Boeganer won the 200 meters and came in third in the 100-meter dash.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.