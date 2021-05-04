Cold Front sparks Tuesday morning chance for rain and storms

For the first time in 196 days...and the first time in 2021...Bryan-College Station officially reached 90° Monday afternoon. Heat index values (what it felt like in the shade) rain as high as 98° - 100°. A cold front is coming our way Tuesday morning bringing better feeling days...but we will need to monitor a thunderstorm chance before that air gets here. Starting this evening -- big, severe storms are expected in North Texas. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11pm that bumps up to, but does not include, the Brazos Valley. Still, a stray thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out between 7pm and 9pm.

More likely chance for rain, storms, and potentially a touch of severe weather: Tuesday - anytime after 4am across the far Northern Brazos Valley to midday / early afternoon across the Central Brazos Valley. As our cold front approaches the area, storms may develop in the pre-sunrise hours, mainly north of OSR. The first half of the day looks to feature scattered rain and thunderstorms moving west to east. As the front clears the area by afternoon, clouds and storms clear and sunshine returns. While severe weather odds are low (but not zero), the main concern with any storm would be wind in excess of 40mph+ and small hail. Morning 50s and afternoon 80s come our way for the rest of the week, alongside more comfortable levels of humidity.

Tuesday: 50% chance rain and storms before noon. Isolated strong storms. Sunshine by afternoon. High: 80. Wind: N 5-15. G. 25

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 56. Wind: NNE 5-15

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 80. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear Low: 59. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

