College Station Fire Department hosting COVID-19 vaccine event Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters in College Station have been taking vaccine doses into the community. They want to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

So far their Vaccine Strike Team has given 470 doses.

Wednesday, May 5 they have a special event from 5 p.m to 8 p.m at the Lincoln Recreation Center. They will be giving out first doses of the Moderna vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The vaccine doses are coming from the hub. We set aside 200 for this event and in about three or four weeks we’ll set aside as many as necessary get people their second dose,” said Captain Stuart Marrs with the College Station Fire Department.

He said they are trying to make getting vaccinated as easy and accessible as possible.

“It’s a free, no-appointment-necessary, first-come, first-served event,” said Marrs. “We’re hoping that with our location here in the middle of College Station and with the time being in the evening that more people will be available to come,” Marrs said.

The Lincoln Center has also hosted COVID testing for several months. Cheletia Johnson, Lincoln Recreation Center Supervisor says having the vaccination clinic in the evening will make it easier for more people to participate.

“[I] was very excited that they changed the time so people that are working part of families that they can participate from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., so they did make it accommodating for the working families....We just want to make sure that everybody is safe in the community in providing the resources that we can,” said Johnson.

“If you want to walk here, ride your bike here, get a ride from a friend. However you can get here if you need that first dose you can come get it tomorrow,” said Marrs.

The second dose event has been scheduled to happen there again, on June 2 also from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lincoln Center is located at 1000 Eleanor Street in College Station.

