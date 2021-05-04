Advertisement

Enjoy!

By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday started out on a rowdy note as a cluster of strong and severe thunderstorms steamrolled the Brazos Valley shortly after sunrise. After a couple of reports of wind and hail before 10am, 0.25″ to 0.50″ was left behind by mid-afternoon. Clouds steadily clear as we head into the evening hours, leaving nothing but blue skies and enjoyable spring weather in place through the rest of the work and school week.

Clear skies and daily sunshine is with us through Friday. A few high clouds slip in to end the week for some added scenery. Otherwise, cool mornings in the mid and upper 50s turn around to afternoons in the seasonable low to mid-80s. Enjoy it while you have it -- humidity rushes back in Friday night and early Saturday, covering up the sky with clouds once again. While the odds are low, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out both Saturday and Sunday. As for that comfy feeling...mornings are humid and afternoon highs top off in the upper 80s / low 90s this weekend, feeling hotter when you factor in that Gulf air. One last note: get ready for wind. Starting Saturday, the fan is blowing upwards of 20mph each day.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 56. Wind: NE 5-15

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 81. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear Low: 59. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 83. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Crowley, 4, and Joshua Crowley, 36.
Sheriff: Burton shooting suspect arrested, son found safe
In their report, police said two separate, unbiased witnesses confirmed Andrews “violently...
Police: Suspect used racial slur before attacking man in Northgate
The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. outside the Burton Short Stop store on FM 390 near the...
Washington County authorities investigating shooting outside Burton store
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Cold Front sparks Tuesday morning chance for rain and storms
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Cold Front sparks Tuesday morning chance for rain and storms
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Only ONE 90° high in the forecast... But it’s today
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Nearing records but then we find a cold front