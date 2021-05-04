Tuesday started out on a rowdy note as a cluster of strong and severe thunderstorms steamrolled the Brazos Valley shortly after sunrise. After a couple of reports of wind and hail before 10am, 0.25″ to 0.50″ was left behind by mid-afternoon. Clouds steadily clear as we head into the evening hours, leaving nothing but blue skies and enjoyable spring weather in place through the rest of the work and school week.

Clear skies and daily sunshine is with us through Friday. A few high clouds slip in to end the week for some added scenery. Otherwise, cool mornings in the mid and upper 50s turn around to afternoons in the seasonable low to mid-80s. Enjoy it while you have it -- humidity rushes back in Friday night and early Saturday, covering up the sky with clouds once again. While the odds are low, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out both Saturday and Sunday. As for that comfy feeling...mornings are humid and afternoon highs top off in the upper 80s / low 90s this weekend, feeling hotter when you factor in that Gulf air. One last note: get ready for wind. Starting Saturday, the fan is blowing upwards of 20mph each day.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 56. Wind: NE 5-15

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 81. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear Low: 59. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 83. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

