Group of College Station Sophomores leading the way to State Track Meet

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ track and field team is getting ready to take the UIL State Meet by storm. The Lady Cougars are sending a remarkable 8 athletes to Austin this week.

Out of the 8 state qualifiers, none are seniors, so the future is bright for College Station track and field.

“It means a lot to me that a lot more other girls in track are going to state with us too,” said Sophomore Katelynn Lockett, who is representing the Cougars on the 4x100m relay team. “We’re not just going as a little group, there’s a lot of us, and so more people can see how it is to make it to state,” Lockett added.

After last year’s season was cut short due to COVID, a core group of sophomores is gearing up for their first-ever state meet.

“I’m so excited, a little nervous, especially with the opportunity to race last year kind of being stripped away. I’m really excited and motivated to perform hopefully as well as I can,” said Sophomore Maddie Jones.

“I’m really excited. We’ve all worked really hard, so it’s fun to be able to keep going,” added Sophomore Kelsey Slater.

“I’m super excited since it’s my first one,” said Sophomore Elnita Green. “I was hoping to go last year, but because of COVID we couldn’t. So I’m happy that I get the opportunity to go this year,” Green added.

Elnita Green is representing the Cougars in both the 100m and the 4x100m relay. She’s set school records in both events.

“It feels really good because we’ve been preparing for this 4 by 1 for a long time, and we’re hoping to perform well,” Green explained.

“It’s like being with a whole sisterhood. Everybody gets along, and you’re able to talk about anything with them,” Lockett said.

🚨🚨SCHOOL RECORD🚨🚨 of 47.14 in the 4x100 for Thompson, Collins, Lockett, and Green... ABSOLUTE 🔥🔥 at Region3-5A Championship is good for🥉... checking other Tegions for possible 9th qualifier spot 😈 #SpeedKills #Family pic.twitter.com/5lsdZZCzeM — CSHS Girls XCTF (@CStatXC_TF) April 24, 2021

🚨SCHOOL RECORD🚨 of 11.80 for Nita Green to take🥈and punch her 🎟 to STATE... Collins with a 🔥PR🔥 of 12.19 to finish 5th 😈 #SpeedKills #Family pic.twitter.com/6tlx2PreYD — CSHS Girls XCTF (@CStatXC_TF) April 25, 2021

Maddie Jones won the regional meet in the 1600m with a personal best time of 5:05.19 seconds.

“I have such great people around me like my coach and my teammates supporting me, so they really helped me get there,” Jones explained.

Maddie shifts ⚙️⚙️ down the homestretch and finishes with a PR of 5:05.19🔥 #RegionalChamp #OxygenMonster https://t.co/uhK3lKqKxp — CSHS Girls XCTF (@CStatXC_TF) April 25, 2021

Sophomore Kelsey Slater qualified for state in the high jump.

“We’re all super motivating and proud of each other,” Slater exclaimed.

“I’m so proud of them, and the cross country girls, my teammates, they’ve continued to be practicing with me every morning,” Jones said. “I’m just so blessed to be able to represent the Cougars well,” Jones added.

The Lady Cougars will compete this Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.