Lady Yeguas chasing history at State Track Meet on Friday

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Ra’Maya Carter, Xadria Martin, Camia Martin, and Emma Kovasovic will make history when they run in Austin this week at the UIL State Track Meet. It will be the first time ever the Somerville girls have gone to state in both the 4X100 and 4X200 relays. Making that history did not come easy, this group has put in a lot of hard work this spring.

“He pushes us to our full potential. His positive energy rubs off on us and it leads us to do our best in whatever we’re doing like running track, playing basketball, or whatever sport and he believes in us so we like to come on the track and show him what he wants to see,” said Ra’Maya Carter.

“We practice almost every day. We run with parachutes and we are just strong,” added Camia Martin.

The hard work has already paid off for this group as they prepare for their biggest meet of the season but just getting to state is not enough for this team. They believe they can win and bringing gold medals back to Somerville would be big.

“To win a state championship for Somerville would mean a lot. Not just for us but for the whole community. It has been a long time since we have gone to state for track so it would me a lot to all of us,” explained Xadria Martin.

It would mean a lot to me. It would mean a lot to Somerville and everybody in our community. We push so hard to make Somerville a better name for us and we do whatever we can to do better,” continued Emma Kovasovic.

The Lady Yeguas will be led to Austin by their head coach Jeremy Montgomery who has accomplished a lot in his two years in Somerville. He is excited about the state meet and admits a little bit nervous too but he doesn’t feel a lot of pressure.

“I feel like these girls can go out there and really take care of business and get the job done and win state. I’m just going to continue doing what I have been doing. Being there for them, loving them, putting my arms around them, and just continue pushing them to be great,” concluded Montgomery.

The Lady Yeagus will try and run their way into the history book Friday night at Mike A. Meyers Stadium in Austin.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.