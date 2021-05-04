Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Harris, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington counties until 1PM this afternoon.

As a cold front moves through the Brazos Valley early Tuesday, scattered thunderstorms may produce isolated severe weather through the first half of Tuesday.

Along the front, confirmed reports of nickel to even quarter size hail were seen near San Marcos and Bastrop County. As these storms move east, additional hail and high wind will be a possibility.

Have a way to receive severe weather alerts through the end of the morning! Download the PinPoint Weather App for updates.

