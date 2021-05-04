Strong storms may slow Tuesday morning down ahead of better feeling air

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Better feeling air is on the way! This after the first 90° day of 2021 officially checked in at Easterwood Airport for Bryan-College Station. Summer-like highs and heat index values near 100° will be swept away as a cold front moves through the area between 4am and noon Tuesday.

Before that comfortable air arrives...storms are expected for some Tuesday morning.

First crack at rain and a few rumbles of thunder could come as early as 3am to 5am across Robertson, Leon, and Northern Houston County. This round of rain and rumbles is not ascertain, but certainly not ruled out before sunrise. While the overall severe weather risk is low, small hail and gusty wind could accompany brief, heavy downpours and occasional lightning.

SHOULD STORM BECOME STRONG OR SEVERE TUESDAY MORNING, the following will be possible:

Wind Gusts 40mph+

Pocket-change size hail, generally smaller than a quarter

Heavy rain upwards of 3/4″

Frequent lightning

More likely, as the sun comes up, areas of thunderstorms will have the ability to spark up on the north wind shift steadily moving south across the Northern and Central Brazos Valley. Any initial thunderstorms that develop between 7 am and 10 am, could briefly become strong or even severe. Strong wind gusts and small hail would be the greatest, more thought of concern. Considering this activity could develop at the morning drivetime, heavy rain may reduce visibility and pond water on roads. Lightning may also be an issue for students waiting for a bus or arriving at area schools.

Monday Evening PinPoint Forecast: Storms north & southwest of the Brazos Valley this evening -- chance locally is low, but not zero. Cold front arrives Tuesday AM. Before better feeling air gets here, storms -- some strong -- are expected before noon pic.twitter.com/xtX5i07hLw — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) May 3, 2021

The low-end severe weather concern becomes even lower between 9am and 11am as leftover, scattered rain and a few rumbles drift east of I-45 and ultimately out of the Brazos Valley. Only a small chance for rain redevelopment is expected between noon and 4pm.

A cold front is expected to move across the Brazos Valley between 4am and noon Tuesday. (KBTX)

You can check Interactive PinPoint Radar, along with receiving heavy rain, lightning, and severe weather watches warnings through the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

Once the storm chance passes and the cold front moves south of the Brazos Valley, lower humidity and mild air return on a breezy north wind. Highs are expected to run 10°+ cooler than Monday. Thermometers are only expected to reach the upper 70s to about 80° Tuesday afternoon.

