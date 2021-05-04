Taste of Thailand Restaurant and Grill now open in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At the corner of Holleman Drive and Texas Avenue sits Taste of Thailand Restaurant and Grill, College Station’s newest Thai and Asian fusion restaurant.

The restaurant serves up authentic Thai dishes that are packed with bold flavors. They also have other dishes from across the Asian continent, too.

“Taste of Thailand is a very authentic Thai restaurant,” said Keana Campbell, Taste of Thailand Restaurant and Grill manager. “You can adventure in our menu. You can keep coming back and try something new every time as you come in.”

Additionally, guests have the option to choose the level of heat they want in their dish starting at mild working their way up to “Thai hot,” if they dare.

And for the team at Taste of Thailand Restaurant and Grill, quality is important.

“We really work hard to make sure the quality of the food is perfect for our customers,” said Campbell.

This is evident with the option to get fresh grilled chicken in various curries, noodles, and more.

Click here to view the menu.

“From grilled items to ramen to desserts, it’s a great place for your family to come to enjoy dinner together,” said Campbell.

Taste of Thailand Restaurant and Grill is open seven days a week. Their hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

They are located at 2001 Texas Avenue South, Suite 300B in College Station. You can reach the restaurant at 979-485-9177.

