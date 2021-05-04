Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated Academic Competition team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six College Station ISD A&M Consolidated High School students recently placed in the top six in three different events at the State 5A Academic UIL Championships.

Freddie Behmer, Valeria Macri, and Andrew Sorescu teamed up to place second in the Current Events category, Lars Deutz and Srikar Satish tied for third in Cross-Examination Debate, and Medha Sarin placed fifth in News Writing.

Students qualify for the state contest by earning high enough rankings at district and regional competitions.

Brian Alford coached the current events and cross-examination teams, while Michael Williams coached journalism.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.