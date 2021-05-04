Twin Tornadoes Roll through Austin 99 years ago today

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Springtime and early summer host severe weather season. These warm, moist months are historically home to many severe storms and tornadoes from the Southeast to the Midwest. Even 99 years ago...

On this day in weather history, on this day 99 years ago two twin tornadoes touched down just minutes within each other in Austin Texas. An EF-2 and and EF-4 tornado ripped through Austin killing 13 people and injuring over 50. The First one touched down as an EF-2 just to the northwest of the University of Texas. The second one touched down as a violent EF-4 tornado and barreled right into the campus of St. Edwards University killing 13 people; multiple were students.

The population density 99 years ago was much less and so was the warning on an incoming tornado.

Texas A&M University’s emergency management coordinator, Monica Martinez, put the technological advancement in perspective,

“In 1922, you had to be outside, you had to be paying attention, in order to know what was going on with the weather. I can tell you that I am in the Emergency Operations Center in downtown Bryan, I’m in a basement, so if I’m not paying attention to my emergency notification systems, then I might not be aware that there’s severe weather outside.”

Those emergency notifications are lifesaving and extremely important. Thankfully you have the abundant ability to keep those tools in your pocket.

