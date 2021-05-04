Advertisement

Washington County SubHUB closing Wednesday

The SubHub will stop giving out vaccinations for COVID-19 this week
The vaccine subHUB will shut down this week.
The vaccine subHUB will shut down this week.(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) The Washington County Vaccination SubHUB will close permanently on Wednesday, May 5.

The Washington County Vaccination SubHUB will close permanently on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Final second doses will be...

Posted by Washington County Office of Emergency Management on Friday, April 30, 2021

Final second doses will be given from 6 a.m to 5 p.m. Organizers say anyone that received their first dose from the SubHUB but has not yet received their second dose should plan to attend Wednesday.

The SubHUB is located at the Washington County Fairgrounds at East Blue Bell Road and Old Independence Road.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Crowley, 4, and Joshua Crowley, 36.
Sheriff: Burton shooting suspect arrested, son found safe
In their report, police said two separate, unbiased witnesses confirmed Andrews “violently...
Police: Suspect used racial slur before attacking man in Northgate
The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. outside the Burton Short Stop store on FM 390 near the...
Washington County authorities investigating shooting outside Burton store
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 5/4
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 5/4
A&M expert: Texas could become the most populated state in the U.S. if state legislature...
A&M expert: Texas could become the most populated state in the U.S. if state legislature sustains current growth
College Station Fire Department hosting COVID-19 vaccine event Wednesday
College Station Fire Department hosting COVID-19 vaccine event Wednesday
Banfield Foundation donates evacuation trailer to Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team
Banfield Foundation donates evacuation trailer to Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team
Local chicken industry working to keep up with high demand
Local chicken industry working to keep up with high demand