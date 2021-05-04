Washington County SubHUB closing Wednesday

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) The Washington County Vaccination SubHUB will close permanently on Wednesday, May 5.

The Washington County Vaccination SubHUB will close permanently on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Final second doses will be... Posted by Washington County Office of Emergency Management on Friday, April 30, 2021

Final second doses will be given from 6 a.m to 5 p.m. Organizers say anyone that received their first dose from the SubHUB but has not yet received their second dose should plan to attend Wednesday.

The SubHUB is located at the Washington County Fairgrounds at East Blue Bell Road and Old Independence Road.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.