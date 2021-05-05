Advertisement

Bishop, Conner Nominated for SEC’s McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship

Source: KBTX
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Jon Bishop and Camille Conner have been nominated for the Southeastern Conference’s H. Boyd. McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship, the SEC announced Wednesday.

The H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship has been presented by the SEC since 1986 to the league’s top male and female scholar-athletes.

Bishop has been a success story on the field of competition and in the classroom. The College Station, Texas, native was the 2020 SEC Indoor and Outdoor Scholar Athlete of the Year. He also earned USTFCCCA Academic All-America Second Team honors. In total, he has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll on six occasions.

In the field of play, Bishop was a NCAA Cross Country Championships qualifier in 2017. He is a two-time All-SEC finisher, once in the indoor 3000m and once in cross country. Bishop has four Texas A&M all-time top-12 marks to his name, including the fourth-best indoor 3000m at 8:06.53.

Already a graduate with his bachelor’s in Applied Mathematical Sciences, Bishop is currently pursuing his master’s in computer science.

Conner has been a proven leader on and off the court as she was named a 2020-21 Senior CLASS Second Team All-American, placing as one of the top-10 finalists.

An Allied Health major, Conner has been named to the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2019 and 2020, while garnering a spot on the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2018. The senior was the Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year Female Nominee in 2019.

On the court, the Katy, Texas, native was named to the Preseason All-SEC Team in 2020. As a junior, Conner received All-America Honorable Mention recognition by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and VolleyballMag.com. She was named to the AVCA All-South Region Team in 2018 and 2019. The setter earned a spot on the All-SEC Team, received the Aggie Excellence Award and was named to two all-tournament teams. Throughout her career, Conner has won three SEC Setter of the Week awards and one SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

The SEC will name the 2021 recipients of the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship in mid-May.

