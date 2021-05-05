Bryan’s Dunn and Gurode sign letters of intent with Cisco and Sam Houston

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School’s Rajer Gurode and Heaven Dunn announced Wednesday afternoon they would be continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level after signing letters of intent today.

Gurode is headed to Sam Houston to run track for the Bearkats. The sprinter was a three-time All-District champion this year and wants to major in Kinesiology.

Meanwhile, Heaven Dunn is headed to Cisco Junior College to play volleyball. She was a two-time varsity letter winner as a middle blocker for Bryan and will major in business management.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.