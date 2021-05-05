Advertisement

Bryan’s Dunn and Gurode sign letters of intent with Cisco and Sam Houston

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School’s Rajer Gurode and Heaven Dunn announced Wednesday afternoon they would be continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level after signing letters of intent today.

Gurode is headed to Sam Houston to run track for the Bearkats. The sprinter was a three-time All-District champion this year and wants to major in Kinesiology.

Meanwhile, Heaven Dunn is headed to Cisco Junior College to play volleyball. She was a two-time varsity letter winner as a middle blocker for Bryan and will major in business management.

