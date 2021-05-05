Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the 6th annual block party

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant is celebrating Mexican culture and heritage with its 6th Annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party Wednesday afternoon.

The family-friendly block party will feature various vendors that will showcase food, jewelry, clothing, and much more. Nonprofits from across the area will be set up, too.

Debbie Rodriguez, owner of Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant, said there will be different types of entertainment for guests to enjoy like the JR Gomez band and a DJ.

“[The Cinco de Mayo block party] brings a lot of diversity and culture,” said Rodriguez. “It’s showing the culture of what we have to offer as a community and it’s a lot of fun. It’s something the bigger cities usually have and we want to bring it to our town.”

Two of the many vendors you can see this afternoon at Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant’s 6th annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party! The block party starts at 4:00 p.m. Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

It’s a common misconception that Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day; however, Rodriguez says the holiday is actually in honor of one battle during the Franco-Mexican War in the late 1800′s.

“No, it is not Independence Day. It was the victory over the Battle of Puebla,” said Rodriguez.

Admission to the event is free and the block party will be taking place near Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant at 300 N. Bryan Ave in Downtown Bryan.

The event starts at 4:00 p.m. and runs till 11:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.