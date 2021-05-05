COVID in Context: Per capita, India harder hit by virus than U.S. currently, but far below America’s cumulative cases, deaths

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - India is currently breaking most COVID-19 case and death records, including those set by the United States. The U.S. is sending aid to India as the country battles a significant surge a year into the pandemic.

Because India’s population is much larger than the United States’, raw data only tells a skewed story.

When adjusting for population, the U.S. and India’s past week can be compared thusly:

However, when analyzing data from the whole pandemic, the U.S.’s per-100,000 numbers are significantly higher than India’s, even with the recent surge.

Yet another factor complicates the data: experts say India’s cases and therefore deaths have likely been underreported.

According to Our World in Data, experts say countries should report 10-30 COVID-19 tests for every confirmed case. In the U.S., that number is 17. In India, that number is 5, likely leading to cases “missed” by testing and therefore unreported.

