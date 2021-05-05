Advertisement

COVID in Context: Per capita, India harder hit by virus than U.S. currently, but far below America’s cumulative cases, deaths

By Kathleen Witte
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - India is currently breaking most COVID-19 case and death records, including those set by the United States. The U.S. is sending aid to India as the country battles a significant surge a year into the pandemic.

Because India’s population is much larger than the United States’, raw data only tells a skewed story.

When adjusting for population, the U.S. and India’s past week can be compared thusly:

Per data from the WHO
Per data from the WHO(KBTX)
Per data from the WHO
Per data from the WHO(KBTX)

However, when analyzing data from the whole pandemic, the U.S.’s per-100,000 numbers are significantly higher than India’s, even with the recent surge.

Per data from the WHO
Per data from the WHO(KBTX)
Per data from the WHO
Per data from the WHO(KBTX)

Yet another factor complicates the data: experts say India’s cases and therefore deaths have likely been underreported.

According to Our World in Data, experts say countries should report 10-30 COVID-19 tests for every confirmed case. In the U.S., that number is 17. In India, that number is 5, likely leading to cases “missed” by testing and therefore unreported.

