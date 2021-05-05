Advertisement

Customers startled to see big snake in local parking lot

"Where did it come from!?" asked a customer as she used her cell phone to video the snake
“Where did it come from!?” asked a customer as she used her cell phone to video the snake.
“Where did it come from!?” asked a customer as she used her cell phone to video the snake.(Video provided to KBTX from Mercedes Hollie Searcy.)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Customers in the parking lot of a College Station shopping center were startled Wednesday when they found a snake slithering near several vehicles outside a pet store.

It’s unclear where the snake came from but witnesses said it made its way onto a vehicle before the driver left the parking lot along Texas Avenue.

Mercedes Hollie Searcy took a short video on her cell phone of the snake and told us the driver of the vehicle was aware of the snake on his car.

“The owner [of the car] drove off thinking the snake would fall off but it didn’t. He kept stopping on the brakes fast. Not sure where the driver went after that,” said Searcy.

