Late rally propels Aggies past UTA, 8-4

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies came from behind in big league fashion with a three-run sixth and seventh to defeat the UT Arlington Mavericks, 8-4, Tuesday evening at Globe Life Field.

Down four runs going into the sixth inning, the Aggies offense was jumpstarted with a pair of pinch-hit at-bats by Jordan Thompson and Bryan Sturges. Thompson loaded the bags, reaching on a catcher’s interference, to setup Sturges’ clutch bases-clearing double to cut the lead to one.

The Aggies kept trucking in the seventh, plating three on a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly to take the outright lead. With the momentum still on the side of the Aggies, Taylor Smith provided some insurance in the eighth after crushing a 1-0 offering to the deepest part of the ballpark for a solo home run, while Thompson delivered the final blow in the ninth with a RBI single.

At the plate, Smith, Sturges, and Thompson paced the Maroon & White’s bats. Smith went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored, and one walk. Thompson was 2-for-2 with one run and two RBI, while Sturges added the three-RBI double and one walk. Will Frizzell also recorded a multi-hit day with one run, one double, and one walk.

On the rubber, the Aggies tossed six pitchers to simmer the Maverick’s bats. Chris Weber worked 3.0 stellar scoreless innings of relief, scattering one hit and two walks while sitting down three Mavericks via strikeout. Joseph Menefee (3-2) earned the win in relief for tossing a scoreless sixth frame with a pair of strikeouts. Chandler Jozwiak got the call in the seventh and earned his seventh save of the season. The southpaw worked through the remaining 2.1 innings of the ballgame, yielding one hit.

The Maroon & White improved to 25-22 on the year, while the Mavericks fell to 22-23 on the season.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Taylor Smith – 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Bryan Sturges – 1-for-2, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Jordan Thompson – 2-for-2, 1 R, 2 RBI

Joseph Menefee (W, 3-2) – 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Chandler Jozwiak (S, 7) – 2.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | Boone Montgomery drew a leadoff four-pitch walk and advanced to third with two outs on a lined single to rightfield by Dylan Paul. Andrew Miller proceeded to clear the bags with a double into the right-centerfield gap. UTA 2, A&M 0.

B5 | Montgomery got things started with a double down the third base line and moved over to third on a ground out. Connor Aube put runners on the corners with a hit-by-pitch, before coming in to score along with Montgomery on a designed hit and run single through the right side of the infield. UTA 4, A&M 0.

T6 |With one out, Austin Bost got things started with a dribbled single up the middle. Will Frizzell moved Bost over to second on a hotshot single to leftfield, before pinch-hitter Jordan Thompson loaded the bags with Ags after reaching first on a catcher’s interference call. The Aggies went to the bench again, and Bryan Sturges delivered a huge bases-clearing double off the outstretched glove of UTA’s leftfielder. UTA 4, A&M 3.

T7 | Ryan Targac led off with a six-pitch walk and advance to second on a shot through the left side of the infield by Taylor Smith. Both runners moved into scoring position with an executed sacrifice bunt by Kalae Harrison, before Ray Alejo plated the equalizer on an infield single deep in the shortstop and third base hole. With runners on the corners, Bost plated the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to deep centerfield. Ray Alejo caught the defense sleeping and stole second, before the Mavericks awarded Frizzell first base with an intentional walk. Thompson provided some insurance, scoring one on a laced single to leftfield. A&M 6, UTA 4.

T9| With two outs, Frizzell roped a double into the right-centerfield gap, before being pinched run for by Rody Barker. Thompson took advantage of the first pitch he saw and plated Barker on a lined single to leftfield. A&M 8, UTA 4.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return home for a weekend series against the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels beginning Friday with first pitch slated for 6:32 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On Chris Weber’s performance…

“It was certainly a quick get ready, get hot and get in the game. He was a little bit shaky his first inning, but once he got loose, he was really good the next two innings, and it proved to be the difference in the game. Putting those zeros, it allowed us to matchup the rest of the way out.”

On who stood out in the lineup…

“Logan Sartori was on the barrel all night, and Bryan Sturges coming off the bench ready to go with a big hit to give us lift and energy. Jordan Thompson coming off the bench ready to rock and go. There was just a lot of heroes today. Taylor Smith played his butt off tonight, and had a couple of big hits for us. I thought that he was prepared and ready to throw down and compete tonight. There was just a lot of guys coming off the bench ready to go. I am very proud of our guys.”