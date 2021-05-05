Local authorities arrest two suspected drug dealers in last 24 hours

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspected drug dealers were taken into custody in the BCS area over the last day.

The first was arrested in College Station.

College Station police say they got a search warrant for Tyler Sims’, 25, home on Cottage Lane. After police checked the home Tuesday they reportedly found a baggie with broken-down Adderall pills, along with a digital scale and cash.

Authorities say Sims confessed to not having a prescription and buying the pills from a dealer. Police say they found communications showing Sims was involved in selling marijuana recently.

He was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery.

The second arrest happened in Bryan.

Police were called out to an apartment complex on Wellborn early Wednesday morning after a car alarm went off and a resident saw several people drive away in one vehicle.

Authorities found the vehicle on West Villa Maria Road around 1 a.m. The driver, Bruntae Parr, 25, told police that he and the two passengers accidentally set off the alarm.

He also told authorities that there was a firearm under the seat. Officers asked everyone to get out and searched the vehicle. Parr reportedly had 9 grams of meth hidden on his person, as well as some marijuana.

He was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery, along with tampering with evidence.

