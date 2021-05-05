Local health authorities advise getting kids vaccinated when available

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County health officials say that once a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children, it is important for them to get it.

Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says this comes despite over a year of data showing that children are not as affected by the virus compared to adults. Sullivan adds that even though the vaccine has side effects that could make you feel achy or fatigued for a day, it is nothing compared to the actual virus.

“It is safer to get our child vaccinated than to risk the potential adverse effect of a systemic inflammatory process or some of these other things we have seen with COVID-19,” said Sullivan.

Pfizer announced this week that the company, which already has approved FDA emergency use for its vaccine down to age 16, is expecting approval from the FDA to expand that down to age 12 soon. This comes after recent trials showing “100 percent efficacy and robust antibody responses, exceeding those reported in a trial of vaccinated 16-25-year-old participants.”

The company says it’s also expecting to submit for approval down to age 2 by September.

Sullivan says it is important to get children vaccinated when available to keep those who can’t get vaccinated safe, help reach herd immunity, and keep our schools open.

“A lot of data has come forth about how important it is for our children to be in in-person school, to be with other kids, to be with face-to-face teaching, and so this is one more important tool that can occur and can occur safely,” said Sullivan.

Until then, local schools and daycares say they plan to continue strict safety protocols to keep the children safe.

At Stepping Stone School in College Station, Area Manager Megan Norman says that they plan to continue making sure parents feel safe sending their children to them in the meantime.

“We are doing hourly sanitation, and that includes hard surfaces, high traffic areas, and heavy touch areas,” said Norman.

Norman says they also do not allow parents inside the building, require temperature checks every day at the door, and sanitize shoes and hands when everyone walks in.

The daycare and school care for children down to six weeks old, and Norman says that they knew they had to do all it takes to ease the mind of parents, especially before children are able to get vaccinated.

For school-aged children, both Bryan ISD and College Station ISD say they are waiting on guidance from the Texas Education Agency about whether or not a COVID-19 vaccine will be required or recommended in the Fall.

The Department of State Health Services says they will be advising the TEA, and is waiting on the FDC and CDC recommendations

