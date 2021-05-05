New fiber optic internet service coming to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Bryan announced Wednesday that a new internet service will soon be available to residents.

Metronet will bring fiber optic internet, TV and phone services to more than 90% of Bryan residents and businesses.

“As our city continues to grow, it is highly beneficial for residents and businesses to have choices for accessing fast, reliable, and affordable internet, TV and phone services,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson. “This tremendous investment by MetroNet will make unprecedented capabilities available to everyone who lives, works and visits our city, giving Bryan the infrastructure and competitive edge needed to attract and grow business and high‐wage jobs. Beyond television and telephone services to residents and businesses, this ultrafast internet will also support teleworking and distance learning and be a vital connection to the internet for our residents.”

Metronet executives say construction could begin by the Fall of 2021. The first customers could be online by late Spring 2022.

Residents and businesses that are interested in services will be able to visit Metronet’s website soon to learn more about the company and receive updates on construction. A store will also open in Bryan to allow customers to visit in person and learn more about the company’s services.

Residents in construction areas will be notified by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood.

Anyone with questions or concerns about this process can contact the city through an online form or by calling 979.209.5558.

MetroNet is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, and provides fiber optic communication services like high-speed Internet, full-featured phone, and cable television.

MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 100 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia.

MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020.

More information is available at BryanTX.gov/broadband.

