Advertisement

Small business COVID-19 relief program runs out of money

FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP Extension Act of 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The government’s key COVID-19 relief program for small businesses has run out of money.

The Small Business Administration said Wednesday that the Paycheck Protection Program has been exhausted. As of Sunday, the PPP had given out nearly 10.8 million loans worth more than $780 billion since April of last year.

The program, which has run out of cash and been refunded by Congress twice before, was scheduled to expire May 31. It’s not yet known if lawmakers will approve another round of funding.

More than half the loans and nearly a third of the loan money was given out this year, and included second loans for hard-hit companies.

The SBA said in a statement it will continue to fund applications that have been approved. New applications made through Community Financial Institutions, which are financial lenders that serve underserved communities, would also be funded.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley until 1pm...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 1pm Tuesday afternoon
Wyatt Crowley, 4, and Joshua Crowley, 36.
Sheriff: Burton shooting suspect arrested, son found safe
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Daniela Crowley's ex-husband is accused of a random shooting in Burton Sunday.
Update: Amber Alert cancelled after child found safe, mother discusses devastation following son’s disappearance
Taste of Thailand Restaurant and Grill now open in College Station

Latest News

The Oversight Board has upheld Facebook’s decision to suspend former President Donald Trump's...
Facebook board upholds Trump ban, just not an indefinite one
A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the...
Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7 in Morocco
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a video surveillance camera is installed on the...
States push back against use of facial recognition by police
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
A federal judge in Washington says the CDC doesn't have the authority to issue an eviction...
Judge rules CDC doesn’t have authority to issue eviction moratorium