Snook ISD honors state championship teams with sign and takes commemorative picture

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook ISD athletic program has been one of the most successful in the state in its classifications over the years.

The district is finishing up a massive improvement project to the school and has created a sign to display its 18 team state championships. Seven of the eight head coaches that won those titles gathered at the school this morning for a commemorative picture.

Donnie Victorick has won the most state titles with the Bluejays totaling 8 including 5 straight in boys’ basketball championships and three in boys’ track.

Jimmy Horn won three in boys’ basketball while his brother Don won two.

Leslie Yezak won the first girls’ state title in basketball and was represented by his wife Dana.

Melvin Schueneman won a state title in boys’ track while Megan Symank and Mica Goebel also won track titles on the girls’ side.

The only coach that wasn’t in attendance was Chris Mathis and he coached the Bluejays to a state title in boys’ cross country in 2000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.