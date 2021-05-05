Advertisement

Texas A&M University Police looking for suspect in Saturday hit and run

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Around 9 p.m. Saturday evening Texas A&M University Police were called to the scene of a hit and run on Agronomy Road College Station.

Lorna Harper, 61 was hit from behind while riding her handcycle in front of the Texas A&M General Service Complex. Harper’s family says it was a good Samaritan who found Harper after she was hit and called police.

“She’s just able to say she got hit by a car but she doesn’t know who hit her and she doesn’t remember the incident,” said Dee Lowerre, Harper’s daughter-in-law. “Nobody stopped for her. They basically left her injured on the side of the road, unconscious and some good Samaritan ended up finding her.”

After combing through traffic cameras police say they are looking for the silver vehicle pictured below that will likely have damage to the front of the vehicle.

“Even if it doesn’t seem like it matters at all, it may matter. I just beg for you to take the time to call in. Think of if it was your family member,” said Lowerre.

Harper’s family says she is recovering in the hospital with 15 broken ribs and will have months of therapy ahead of her.

UPD is asking anyone with information to call Detective Rogers at UPD at 979-845-8057 or rrogers@tamu.edu.

UPD says this is the suspect's vehicle of a hit and run that happened Saturday evening. It is...
UPD says this is the suspect's vehicle of a hit and run that happened Saturday evening. It is likely to have damage to the front.(KBTX)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiber option internet services coming to Bryan
New fiber optic internet service coming to Bryan
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley until 1pm...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 1pm Tuesday afternoon
Wyatt Crowley, 4, and Joshua Crowley, 36.
Sheriff: Burton shooting suspect arrested, son found safe
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Dr. Arum Han leads a team of researchers at Texas A&M who found they can kill the coronavirus...
Texas A&M researchers find way to neutralize coronavirus in split second after exposure to extreme heat

Latest News

Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Brazos Valley COVID-19 vaccination information
Race for Texas governor heats up
Race for Texas governor heats up
Treat of the Day: SHSU scholarship named in honor of Brenham ISD teacher
Treat of the Day: SHSU scholarship named in honor of Brenham ISD teacher
Treat of the Day: SHSU scholarship named in honor of Brenham ISD teacher
Treat of the Day: SHSU scholarship named in honor of Brenham ISD teacher