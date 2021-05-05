Texas A&M University Police looking for suspect in Saturday hit and run

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Around 9 p.m. Saturday evening Texas A&M University Police were called to the scene of a hit and run on Agronomy Road College Station.

Lorna Harper, 61 was hit from behind while riding her handcycle in front of the Texas A&M General Service Complex. Harper’s family says it was a good Samaritan who found Harper after she was hit and called police.

“She’s just able to say she got hit by a car but she doesn’t know who hit her and she doesn’t remember the incident,” said Dee Lowerre, Harper’s daughter-in-law. “Nobody stopped for her. They basically left her injured on the side of the road, unconscious and some good Samaritan ended up finding her.”

After combing through traffic cameras police say they are looking for the silver vehicle pictured below that will likely have damage to the front of the vehicle.

“Even if it doesn’t seem like it matters at all, it may matter. I just beg for you to take the time to call in. Think of if it was your family member,” said Lowerre.

Harper’s family says she is recovering in the hospital with 15 broken ribs and will have months of therapy ahead of her.

UPD is asking anyone with information to call Detective Rogers at UPD at 979-845-8057 or rrogers@tamu.edu.

