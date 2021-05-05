The kinder side of spring...

What a gorgeous day Wednesday turned out to be. Know what? We can do it again Thursday. Might as well keep the trend going and do it one more time Friday, too. Mornings in the mid-to-upper 50s are followed by an abundance of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. A northeast wind will keep the air feeling fresh, but eventually, that breeze turns out of the southeast, and then the fun comes to an end. Enjoy what you can over the next few days.

Overcast skies steadily increase Saturday as a breezy south wind takes over for the weekend. With added Gulf moisture, things feel a bit more humid and afternoon highs are back in the upper 80s. Clouds, wind, and that humidity will only allow temperatures to fall to the low 70s by Sunday morning (and the first half of next week) with afternoons running somewhere between 85° and 90°. There is some work to do on the weekend forecast -- one day in particular that needs some attention: Mother’s Day Sunday. Scattered rain and a few storms may pop up late in the day and into the evening hours. That will start a week under an unsettled weather pattern with scattered opportunities for rain and a few thunderstorms just about every day from Friday through the following weekend.

Wednesday Night: Clear Low: 58. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 84. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly Clear. Low: 59. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

