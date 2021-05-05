Treat of the Day: SHSU scholarship named in honor of Brenham ISD teacher

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham ISD teacher Wanda Smith was recently featured on a national morning show for her dedication to helping shape young lives.

Wanda started with Brenham ISD as a custodian, then became a bus monitor, a paraprofessional, and eventually worked her way up to become a teacher.

Sam Houston State University President Dr. Alisa White surprised Mrs. Smith with The Wanda Smith “Make a Difference” Scholarship that will help first-generation Sam Houston State students who want to pursue a career in teaching.

Brenham Elementary Principal Mrs. Kim Rocka and Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin unveiled an engraved bench during the ceremony with Wanda’s motto, “Be the best that you can be.”

