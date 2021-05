2021 Brazos Valley high school baseball playoff pairings & results

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley high school baseball scores and matchups for the 2021 postseason.

CLASS 5A

BI-DISTRICT

A&M Consolidated vs Lake Creek

Game 1: Friday - 5:00 p.m. - Lake Creek HS

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: (If necessary) - Saturday - 12:00 p.m. - A&M Consolidated HS

College Station vs Kingwood Park

Game 1: Friday - 3:00 p.m. - Navasota HS Athletic Complex

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: (If necessary) - Saturday - 11:00 a.m. - Navasota Athletic Complex

Brenham vs Porter

Game 1: Friday - 7:00 p.m. - Porter HS

Game 2: Saturday - 12:00 p.m. - Leroy Dryer Field - Brenham

Game 3: (If necessary) - 30 minutes after game 2

CLASS 4A

BI-DISTRICT

Madisonville vs Lufkin Hudson

Game 1: Friday - 7:00 p.m. - Lufkin Hudson HS

Game 2: Saturday - 2:00 p.m. - Madisonville HS

Game 3: (If necessary) - 30 minutes after game 2

Navasota vs Scarborough

Game 1: Friday - 7:30 p.m. - Boenker Field - Navasota

CLASS 3A

BI-DISTRICT

Franklin vs Little River Academy

Game 1: Thursday - 7:00 p.m. - Travis Field - Bryan

Game 2: Friday - 7:00 p.m. - Travis Field - Bryan

Game 3: (If necessary) - Saturday - 12:00 p.m. - Travis Field - Bryan

Cameron Yoe vs Elkhart

Game 1: Friday - 7:00 p.m. - Elkhart

Game 2: Saturday - 5:00 p.m. - Cameron

Game 3: (If necessary) - 30 minutes after game 2

Anderson-Shiro vs East Bernard

Game 1: Friday - 7:00 p.m. - East Bernard

Game 2: Saturday - 1:00 p.m. - Anderson

Game 3: (If necessary) - 30 minutes after game 2

Caldwell vs Groesbeck

CLASS 2A

Lovelady vs Cushing -

Game 1: Friday - 7:00 p.m. - Cushing

Game 2: Saturday - 5:00 p.m. - Lovelady

Game 3: (If necessary) - 30 minutes after game 2

Leon vs Douglass

Game 1: Friday - 7:00 p.m. - Douglass

Game 2: Saturday - 3:00 p.m. - Leon

Game 3: (If necessary) - 30 minutes following game 2

Normangee vs Alto

Game 1: Friday - 4:00 p.m. - Madisonville HS

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: (If necessary) - Saturday - 11:00 a.m. - Rusk

Centerville vs Groveton

Game 1: Saturday - 1:00 p.m. - Crockett HS

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: (If necessary) - Monday - 6:00 p.m. - Crockett HS

Bremond vs Shiner

Game 1: Saturday - 12:00 p.m. - Round Rock Stoney Point HS

Game 2: Saturday - 3:00 p.m. - Round Rock Stoney Points HS

Game 3: (If necessary) Monday - 7:00 p.m. - Round Rock Stoney Point HS

Iola vs Big Sandy

Game 1: Friday - 4:30 p.m. - Willis HS

Game 2: 30 minutes following game 1

Game 3: (If necessary) - 11:00 a.m. - Willis HS

Burton vs Sabine Pass

Game 1: Friday - 7:00 p.m. - Baytown Sterling HS

Mumford vs Deweyville

Game 1: Friday - 5:30 p.m. - Splendora HS

Game 2 - 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: (If necessary) - Saturday - 12:00 p.m. - Splendora HS

Somerville vs Evadale

